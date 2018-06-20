3 teen burglary suspects arrested after Harris County deputies respond to house in less than 5 minutes

HOUSTON — The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office was able to nab three teen suspects Monday after responding to a home burglary within less than five minutes of the call, according to officials.

Constable deputies responded to the 4000 block of Brookhead Trail in northwest Houston where a homeowner reported several suspects kicked in the back door his residence and went inside. When the suspects realized the residents were home, the teens rushed to the backyard.

However, not quickly enough!

Deputies entered the yard as the three suspects were jumping over the back fence. The officers were able to quickly detain two suspects at the home, and after a brief foot chase, the remaining suspect was also caught.

The teens were identified as Robert Loredo, 18, Jordan Landaverde, 17, and Jesse Domingues, 17.

Loredo and Landaverde were both charged with criminal trespassing and each received a $1,000 bond.

Domingues was charged with evading and received a $5,000 bond.