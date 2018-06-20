ATM robbers strike again at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in CityCentre, police say

HOUSTON — It was an action-packed Wednesday morning for a local security guard who was reportedly assaulted, held down and shot at by armed robbers inside the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel at CityCentre.

Investigators said at least four men wearing ski masks and jackets stormed the hotel lobby about 2:15 a.m. The security guard tried to stop the bandits before they entered, but one of the men pulled out a gun and fired two times at him. The suspect then forced the security guard inside, where the victim was pinned to the floor and punched in the face, police said.

“They held [the guard] down on the floor and threatened to shoot him,” Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said. “While one male held him down, the other males went and got the ATM, took the ATM into the parking lot.”

The suspects loaded the machine onto a pickup truck, which may have been stolen, and then sped off.

When paramedics arrived, the security guard was treated at the scene and then released. He had no gunshot wounds and is expected to be OK.

It’s the second time an ATM has been stolen from the hotel within the year, Crowson said.

With no possible suspects and few leads, police continue to search for the alleged robbers and their vehicle.