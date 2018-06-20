HOUSTON -- On Tuesday, Grego sounded off on his thoughts about children being separated from their parents at the border, and many people had some strong opinions about what he said. Today, he is responding to those comments. Check it out!
Closing Comments: Social media users react to child immigrants being separated from parents
-
Democratic lawmakers to visit immigration centers in South Texas
-
Closing Comments: Separating truth from spin on immigration debate
-
Lewandowski on immigrant girl with Down syndrome taken from parents: ‘Womp womp’
-
Closing Comments: Gun safety — even for law enforcement!
-
Closing Comments: Adrian Peterson visits NewsFix
-
-
Closing Comments: Oh, so that’s why it’s IHOb!
-
What it’s like inside the former Walmart in Texas where 1,400 immigrant children are held
-
More than 600 members of Jeff Sessions’ church just charged him with violating church rules
-
Melania Trump ‘hates to see’ children separated from their families at borders
-
Republicans craft bill to keep detained families together
-
-
Angelina Jolie required to give Brad Pitt more access to their kids
-
Closing Comments: Diamond and Silk
-
Closing Comments: Facebook goes to Capitol Hill