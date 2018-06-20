Driver, passenger injured after multi-vehicle crash at intersection in Spring Branch, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into two other vehicles Tuesday night in the Spring Branch area.

Police responded at 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of Long Point and Bingle roads, where investigators said a pickup truck ran a red light.

The pickup driver and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle. When paramedics arrived, the two were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators said one of the persons hospitalized may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but it isn’t clear whether that person was the driver or the passenger.