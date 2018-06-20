Faith groups gather supplies headed for Texas-Mexico border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Faith groups in Houston are joining in an effort to ease the suffering they see at the border.

“We saw what was happening on the border with the separation of parents and families and felt like we really wanted to get involved with that,” said Lisa Robinson, a deacon at Willow Meadows Baptist Church.

So the call went out for supplies, and the spirit to donate came easily to those giving, especially from a community that sustained such an impact during Harvey.

“We've been on the giving and receiving end of other people's benevolence, and we know what that kind of support means to people that are in a really vulnerable position,” said Luci Christian-Bell.

And when considering whether or not to give, politics should never enter into the equation.

“I see images of people on the border, and I see my neighbors. I was raised to believe that if people need help, that the helpers rush in and help,” says Christian-Bell.

“The situation is just absolutely horrible, it's unconscionable the separation of children from their families. We're at a church, and we have to remember that Jesus was a refugee,” explained Christopher Spadone.

“Our efforts are non-partisan, they're non-political. We view this as a human rights issue,” Robinson said.

And at the Jewish Community Center of Houston, they joined many diverse faith organizations, taking donations in recognition of World Refugee Day.

“Many of our holidays talk about welcoming the stranger, loving the stranger as ourselves. That is really at the heart of Jewish tradition, at the core of who we are, and it’s very important. And for us to never forget that to always be extending a hand, to refugees and immigrants and for people that are looking for a better life,” Rabbi Samantha Safran explained.

So beyond the political argument of who does and does not fit the political definition of a "refugee," sharing the love and support for those in a rough spot is still Houston strong.