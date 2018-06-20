Concert For a Cure: Country singer-songwriter Luke Pell headlines Leukemia Texas’ big event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Leukemia Texas is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to fighting the life-threatening blood cancer of leukemia through the funding of leukemia research and patient aid in Texas.

Leukemia Texas will host its inaugural "Concert for a Cure" on Thursday, June 21 at the Irish Cowboy where attendees can enjoy great entertainment and hear inspiring testimonials from Leukemia survivors and fighters.

Country singer-songwriter Luke Pell sat down and chatted with CW39's Morning Dose. Maggie Flecknoe about his collaboration with Leukemia Texas.

For more information about Leukemia Texas, visit leukemiatexas.org.