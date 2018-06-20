× Former elementary school’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ arrested for lewd molestation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla.(KFOR) – A former Oklahoma teacher is behind bars following a lengthy investigation.

In May, the Broken Arrow Police Department told KJRH that they were investigating a former teacher accused of inappropriate behavior.

Officials say they were called to Aspen Creek Elementary School in May after learning about accusations of a teacher inappropriately touching a female student.

Authorities arrested Edward Hodge, a former fifth-grade teacher, on four counts of lewd molestation on Tuesday.

Hodge, who was named the 2015-16 Aspen Creek Elementary ‘Teacher of the Year,’ is being held on a $200,000 bond.