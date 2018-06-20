Houston forecast: More heavy rain possible Wednesday night, high temps expected Thursday

HOUSTON -- As we take a look at the Gulf, we see lots of tropical showers in movement, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall to the area. There is some good news, however, those showers are expected to be over by the weekend. Temperature-wise, it's going to be another hot day on Thursday, with "feels like" temperatures in the triple digits. Check out the complete forecast.