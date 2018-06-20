HOUSTON -- As we take a look at the Gulf, we see lots of tropical showers in movement, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall to the area. There is some good news, however, those showers are expected to be over by the weekend. Temperature-wise, it's going to be another hot day on Thursday, with "feels like" temperatures in the triple digits. Check out the complete forecast.
Houston forecast: More heavy rain possible Wednesday night, high temps expected Thursday
-
Houston forecast: Heavy showers pound the city, bringing us cooler temperatures
-
Watching the Gulf: Disturbance continues to form slowly, heavy rainfall still possible for Houston area
-
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued for southeast Texas, rising water expected throughout Friday
-
Texans brace for heavy rainfall and potential cold front
-
Tornado strikes Arkansas; US braces for triple weather threat
-
-
Houston forecast: Heat holding steady, but ‘feels like’ temperatures take a slight dip
-
Houston forecast: Stay hydrated, temperatures continue to rise
-
The 2018 hurricane season could be as busy as the 2017 season
-
Houston forecast: Dry start to work week, and boy is it hot out there!
-
Houston forecast: Clear skies, but heat lingers on
-
-
WEEKEND WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorms followed by cold front issued for Texas Coast
-
Memorial Day tropical weather system to hit ahead of hurricane season
-
Flash floods strike coastal south Texas, residents urged to seek higher ground