Houston Holocaust Museum celebrates World Refugee Day

HOUSTON - Wednesday is World Refugee Day, and at the Holocaust Museum of Houston, a new exhibition is about to make its debut, The Faces of Syrian Refugees.

Since the Civil War began in 2011, millions of Syrians have been displaced from their homes.

The exhibition by photographer Michael Cohen features colored portraits and interviews with twenty Syrian refugees.

The exhibit also includes some Houston area Holocaust survivors who were once refugees.

This exhibition will be on display June 22 through August 26.