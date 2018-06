Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — We know the traffic is bad in Houston, but as it turns out, we're also a bad city for something you'd never expect— raising your family!

According to new WalletHub data, the Bayou City is the second worst city in Texas to raise a family! The financial site analyzed Texas towns best positioned to provide personal and professional happiness looking at key metrics ranging from playgrounds per capita to violent crime and divorce rates.