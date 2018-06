Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Houstonians at El Dorado Ballroom came out in the rain to celebrate the end of slavery in Texas, also known as the Juneteenth A-holiday.

During the celebration, photographic artist Koby Deal unveiled a mural of his mother as a symbol of independence and freedom.

Other activities included food trucks, bounce houses and a stage play performance by the community theater.

Check out the fun festivities!