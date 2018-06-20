Maggie’s Must-Haves: Fetch these products for your pooch at Petco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's the dog days of summer. And we have some doggone good finds you should fetch for you and your dog at Petco.

Steve Bredt with Petco joins CW39 Houston's Maggie Flecknoe to share more about these must-have products.

Here are some of the hottest products for your pooch:

1. Good2Go Crash Tested Auto Harness

2. Well & Good Fresh Breath Water Additive for Dogs

3. WholeHearted Cheese Puff Dog Treats

4. Good2Go Collapsible Silicone Pet Travel Bowl

5. Well & Good Dog Shampoo & Conditioner

