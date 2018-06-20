Morpheus robotic lander touches down at Space Center Houston for summer exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Need an escape from the rain? Space Center Houston has you covered! This week, the center added Morpheus to its Mission Mars exhibit. Morpheus is an autonomous robotic lander that was used in NASA's Morpheus Project which started in 2010.

Suspended from the ceiling among a Mars landscape, the prototype is a vertical testbed for advanced spacecraft technologies. The vehicle is helping in the quest to send people to Mars in the 2030s. Check out the video above to learn more, and for details on visiting Space Center Houston, click here.