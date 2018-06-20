Parents in Perris torture case to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Perris couple accused of holding their 13 children captive and torturing them are set to appear in court Wednesday morning, officials said.

David and Louise Turpin each face 12 counts of torture and false imprisonment, seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult and six counts of child abuse. David Turpin, 56, has also been charged with a lewd act on a child under 14 by force, fear or duress. They each face 94 years to life in prison if convicted.

The Turpins have pleaded not guilty to the charges and will appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on the case.

They were arrested on Jan. 14 after their 17-year-old daughter escaped and called 911. Authorities discovered 12 children, ages 2 to 29, some of them were chained to furniture.

The children were malnourished and living in "deplorable conditions" according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. The children were only allowed to shower once a year, were often restrained by ropes and chains as a form of punishment and their parents would buy food without allowing them to eat any of it.

The couple home-schooled their children, and officials said social services had never been called to the residence.

The children were eventually released from the hospital and are living in three separate homes, officials said.

The two youngest are in a foster home in Riverside County, while four others are at another home in the county. The seven adult children are living in another home, a source told CNN.