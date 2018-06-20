Rapper Ice Cube visits Houston to deliver ‘love and joy,’ and the Big 3 League!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Rapper Ice Cube came to H-Town for a marathon of events, including the tip-off of the second season of the Big 3 basketball league!

"Houston has always showed love to me," Ice Cube told NewsFix. "Ever since I started doing music, I've been coming here since '88, '89. So, when we had our second season, you know, I was like we gotta put Houston on the map."

But the Ice man cometh for more than just ballin'!

Ice celebrated single moms at a special breakfast.

"I'm gonna come in, say 'What's up?' You know, show 'em and let 'em know that they're my heroes," he said.

But Mr. Cube also showed up at City Hall to join Mayor Sylvester Turner and Big 3 League Commissioner Clyde Drexler to announce the big game on Friday to start the league's sophomore season.

"Along with those two and myself, we represent the Big 3," Turner laughed.

"We got kids. We want to get them off that couch. Get 'em off those video games!" Drexler commented. "And get 'em active, doing something!"

The Big 3 League features pro basketball legends going at it on the court in 3-on-3 match ups.

"It's the professional version of 3-on-3 basketball played by former NBA greats, and we have Hall of Fame coaches," Ice Cube added.

On top of all that, Ice announced a special free live performance on Friday ahead of the Big 3 season opener.

The big performance happens at the Big 3 tailgate Friday afternoon, right outside the Toyota Center.

"So, we're here just to spread a little love and joy," Ice summed up.

So, H-Town.....get ready for all the Ice you can handle!