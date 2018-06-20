× Real identity of ‘Little Jacob’ revealed; mother, girlfriend arrested for murder

GALVESTON, Texas— The Galveston Police Department announced during a press conference Wednesday that an arrest has been made in the case of “Little Jacob,” whose body was found on a Galveston beach almost eight months ago.

The police have identified the boy as Jayden Alexander Lopez.

“There was no family, no friends no outcry to claim this little boy,” said Police Chief Vernon Hale.

After two months of searching for answers, the department released a sketch in hopes of identifying the child.

“Even with hundreds of tips coming in we made no progress,” said Hale. “That’s when we decided to release a crime scene photo.

Releasing the crime scene photo was very controversial, but after much debate, Hale said he decided to release the crime scene photo on Jan. 30.

Hale told reporters that the tips started to flood in once the photo was released and two of those tips led them to a little boy from Houston named Jayden.

"Because of the public involvement we followed up on new leads and found that this baby was under the care of his mother and her girlfriend at the time. So we did a DNA comparison and positively identified Jayden Lopez, who was 4 years old at the time of his death," said Hale.

It is believed that Jayden's mother, Rebecca Rivera, and her girlfriend, Dania Amezquita Gomez, contributed to his death and traveled to Galveston to dump his body. Investigators said Jayden's body contained injuries consistent with abuse and appeared malnourished.

Gomez has been charged with tampering with or fabricating critical evidence. Her bond is set at $100,000.

Rivera is charged with tampering with physical evidence, which is a felony two offense. Her bond is set at $200,000.

A 3-year-old child, who was in the home at the time of the arrest, has been removed and placed with a third party, investigators said.