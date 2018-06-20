Woman facing charges after allegedly stealing nearly $1K from terminally-ill grandfather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole nearly $1,000 from her terminally-ill grandfather just months before he died.

Police say she helped herself to hundreds of dollars on his credit card and sent it to her boyfriend who's in jail.

31-year-old Valencia Wilson was living with her terminally-ill grandfather when her mother noticed not just one, but multiple unfamiliar charges on the ailing 77-year-old's card over two months. In all, close $1,000 in illegal charges.

Officials say all of the money went to Wilson's boyfriend, 36-year-old Andre Neal, in prison. The money was apparently going on his jail credit account.

Wilson was arrested and is charged with three counts of computer crimes, along with possession of a stolen credit card and exploitation of the elderly.

"In this case, we particularly take crimes against the elderly and children particularly serious, so in this case we were able to get the suspect charged with multiple crimes," said Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Wilson also has multiple prior arrests on her record for shoplifting.