Worthing High School student earns perfect score on standardized test, he’s quite a STAAR

HOUSTON — Ever wonder what's in a name? Just ask this Worthing High School student.

"If I just set my mind to it, I can get it done," Success Diginee said.

The kid got a perfect score on the math STAAR exam this past school year. Clearly, his Nigerian parents knew what they were doing when they named him. His Worthing HS technology teacher, Nina Jolivet said, "He's living up to his name: Success."

Success will be in 10th grade this fall at one of HISD's lowest performing schools. But if you ask him, Worthing High gets a bad rap.

"They offer us a lot of opportunities. I even got to fly out to San Francisco and that's a really big opportunity for me because I never get to do something like that," he said.

Last month, 20 computer programming students trained with the tech savvy in Silicon Valley. At SoftBank Robotics, they put classroom skills to practical use coding interactive robots.

The bots may be the future, but the school shootings of the past got success thinking. "We thought, what can we do to maybe help fix this problem."

He and another student designed the S.A.F.E. app for a technology competition. Often kids know about threats before they`re carried out. "And you do have some students that don't want to snitch," said Jolivet.

With the app, sketchy behavior can be reported with just one click. It didn't win, but HISD can certainly revisit the concept.

Wouldn't that be another Success story?

