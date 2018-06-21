Big Bambú exhibit brings massive, climbable sculpture to Museum of Fine Arts Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — There is one basic rule when it comes to fine art: no touching! However, a new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston is making an exception, or at least with its most recent feature.

Artists Mike and Doug Starn have created an installation named "This Thing Called Life." It's a purposefully interactive installation that allows visitors to climb the artwork, and there are several levels you can enjoy!

The structure was built by the artists as well as a team of rock climbers! It took close to 3,000 strands of bamboo and more than six weeks to weave and shape the handmade masterpiece.

"This Thing Called Life" is part of a bigger project called Big Bambú, which includes various installations around the world, but the MFAH installation is the first public staging indoors.

The Big Bambú exhibit will be at MFAH until Sept. 3.