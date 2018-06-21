× Man breaks into ex-wife’s apartment in Gulfgate area, shoots new boyfriend during fight

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is searching for a man accused of breaking into his ex-wife’s apartment and shooting her new boyfriend Wednesday night.

Police responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Golfcrest.

According to police, the ex-husband kicked down the front door and gained entry into the home of his ex-wife, and started fighting her new boyfriend. At some point during the fight, the ex-husband pulled out a gun and shot the boyfriend in the arm.

The boyfriend was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The ex-husband fled the scene before police arrived. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.