Exclusive Furniture, Rebuilding Together Houston team up to donate furniture to those in need

HOUSTON — Exclusive Furniture is celebrating its 20th year anniversary by giving back!

The furniture store teamed up with Rebuilding Together Houston to donate 20 rooms of furniture to 20 families over the course of 20 days.

"One thing my father always told me is stay humble and remember where you came from," Exclusive Furniture President Sam Zavary said. "These are people, these are my customers, these are the people who support us. Without Houston, or without people in Houston, we would be nowhere, so why not give back.”

The donations are for Hurricane Harvey survivors, senior citizens and veterans who are in need throughout the city of Houston.

"Rebuilding Together has worked on the homes of our neighbors most in need for the last 36 years. By performing home repairs at no cost to them,” CEO and Executive Director Christine Holland of Rebuilding Together Houston added.

"It's very important to have partners like Exclusive Furniture. As much as we are able to do on the building side, we aren't in the furniture business, so it's not a resource we have,” Holland said.

These donations may be pricey, but Exclusive Furniture says it's all worth it.

"Just the smile, just the way they feel, just the happiness they get is just priceless,” Zavary said.