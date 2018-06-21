Father races onto track to save son after race car crashes, bursts into flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A race car driver is lucky to be alive after his car burst into flames.

The scary incident happened on Father's Day weekend at the South Boston speedway in Virginia.

Mike Jones races cars. He and his dad, Dean, were spending Father's Day at the race track when something went terribly wrong.

The younger Jones was coming around a curve when another driver accidentally rammed into him, sending his vehicle out of control and ultimately crashing into a wall before bursting into flames.

Dad saw it all and quickly jumped into action.

"I didn't have time to be afraid," Dean Jones said. "I had to get my son out of that car."

Dean runs to the roaring car fire and pulls his son to safety!

"Never doubted he wouldn't have been. If I had to place a bet on who would've pulled me out, I would've bet it was him," Mike Jones said.

Both men say it is a Father's Day they will never forget!

"I'm just a dad. Just a dad, helping my son," the father said.

Then all the way in Australia another crazy crash was caught on tape.

Australian authorities have released video from October of a big truck on a rampage through the streets of Singleton.

It shows the fiery crash at the end of a 70 mile joyride that left millions of dollars in damage.

The chase started when police say the truck driver, Rodney Johnson, was driving recklessly and would not pull over.

You can see the undercarriage of the truck igniting before a fireball engulfs the rig, taking out power poles and a historic building next to Singleton's Royal Hotel.

After the crash, amazingly, the driver jumps out of the burning big rig.

Another truck driver, who witnessed the ordeal, offered the alleged criminal a seat in his truck, not knowing he was wanted by police.

But, he soon figures it out once police come running toward his truck with guns drawn!

After a brief scuffle, police were able to detain the suspect and take him to jail.

Police say there were millions of dollars worth of damage, half a dozen cars totaled, including the truck, and five people sent to hospital.