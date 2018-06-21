Home Depot loses $30,000 in merchandise to lone thief targeting stores across Houston, deputies say 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office is searching for a possible suspect after nearly $30,000 in merchandise was stolen from more than a dozen Home Depot stores throughout the Greater Houston area.

Investigators said at least 15 locations have reported missing items including generators, welding equipment, chainsaws and paint sprayers. Deputies said the thefts were committed by a single suspect, who has yet to be captured.

Officers were able to find some of the stolen merchandise at a Cash America Pawn shop in the 9400 block of Jensen, according to the constable’s office.

“Precinct 1 prides itself on upholding the law,” Constable Alan Rosen said. “Stealing, especially in cases of this magnitude, will not be tolerated.”

This is an active investigation and more charges may be filed, deputies said.