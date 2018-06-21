Houston officers hailed as heroes for going above and beyond doing good deeds for community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Some local men in blue are really showing their true colors, and why we have real heroes on the streets of H-Town!

The Harris County Pct. Constable's Office shared a post on Facebook with #NotAllHeroesWearCapes.

Constable Mark Herman said the officers responded to a medical call earlier in the week in the Kleinbrook subdivision where an elderly man was dehydrated and suffering heat exhaustion.

The man was taken to a hospital.

But when the officers discovered the home's air conditioner was not working, which led to the man's dehydration, they sprang into action buying a new A/C unit with their own money and installing it for the elderly couple.

"She said she thought her husband was going to die that day," Deputy Brandon Villa recalled. "She said 'I thought he was gonna die. I thought he was going to give up right then and there because of how hot it was.' We're not sure how long the A/C had been out in the house, but it had been out for some time."

To these truly cool cops, it was all in the line of duty to the community.

"We actually went to Home Depot and purchased an A/C unit so we can help out because the A/C wasn't working," Deputy Bobby Espinosa added.

Constable Herman posted "Deputies Espinosa and Villa truly represent what it means to serve with our core values of honor, integrity, compassion and respect."

Meanwhile, a Houston police officer's good deed didn't go unnoticed, either.

The Houston Police Officer's Union tweeted: "Our love and compassion for our community knows no bounds. Great job by Officer Hall distributing water to the homeless during one of the hottest days of the year, paid for with his own money. We have the best officers in the world!"