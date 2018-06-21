Houstonians slam Ayesha Curry’s new restaurant on Yelp weeks before CityCentre grand opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors champion Stephen Curry, is feeling the heat as Houstonians take the team's beef with the Houston Rockets off the court and onto the dinner table.

The wife's International Smoke Restaurant in Houston has pushed fans over the edge on the popular review website Yelp. Clutch City users crash landed on the eatery giving it one-star reviews, harshly criticizing the food and service, almost three weeks before the restaurant even opens! The Currys are scheduled to open the CityCentre location on July 5.

"Workers seem to take the easy way out of life, instead of focusing on healthy restaurant competition. Also the curry they use is terrible," one person wrote.

Someone else said, "I ordered lobster. It was pretty good. It came with mashed potatoes and french fries and those were both pretty good complements to the lobster. However, the meal still lost to my 4-times most valuable meal, the steak."

It sounds like they're comparing this steak to James Harden. We'll see if the Kitchen Warrior has a recipe for success on her Texas menu.

But for now, the restaurant seems to be cooking up a lot of pettiness!