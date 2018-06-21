Is it back-to-school yet? Most parents fed up with summer break after only 2 weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's summertime, baby! And last we checked, schools has been out for at least two weeks now.

So, parents...who's hangin' in there?

Researcher found it takes only 13 days of children hanging around the house to drive most parent to their breaking point, according to a Groupon study.

The research also claims about 58% of parents stress out about keeping their children busy through the summer months.

Parents will shell out an average of more than $7,000 to make sure their kids' summer is the time of their lives, the study said.

So naturally, when summer is all said and done, 75% of parents are ready for their pride-and-joys to go back to school!