Johnathan Hernandez murder trial continues as Denny’s managers takes the stand on day 6

HOUSTON — Wednesday marked the sixth day Terry Thompson was on trial following the death of Johnathan Hernandez, the young man killed with a during a fight outside a Denny's in Crosby last year.

Prosecutors continued their case, hoping to prove Thompson murdered Hernandez using a chokehold. Meanwhile, the defense tried to combat a doctor for the prosecution by suggesting Hernandez caused his own suffocation by resisting.

On Wednesday, the manager who called 911 also took to the stand, sharing how frightened she was by the altercation between the two men.

Thompson's wife, Chauana, is also on trail for murder in the case. The former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy goes to court in October.

The couple claims they acted out of self-defense against a physically aggressive Hernandez, but prosecutors insist Hernandez was drunk and defenseless.

The jury has its hands full trying to process the hours of testimony and materials presented so far.