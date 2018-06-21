Phillies fan hospitalized after being hit at ball park— and not by a baseball!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia Phillies fan is recovering from an injury suffered at the ball park— and it wasn't pretty!

"My glasses flew," injured fan Kathy McVay recalled.

Yeah, you could say she never saw it coming!

"And then the next thing I know he shot it in our direction, and bam! It hit me like a ton of bricks," McVay added.

The sudden foul hit even sent the woman to the hospital! But it wasn't a stray baseball that hit her, but instead something much more sinister— a ball park frank!

Yep, a flying hot dog smacked the woman right in the eye, and it was this Fanatic who struck out by sending the stray dog flying.

"I mean, you would think," McVay said. "I would understand a baseball, but not a hot dog."

Turns out, the Philly Fanatic began shooting the hot dogs packaged in duct tape, and the wayward frankfurter hit the woman's face so hard it caused bruising and an eye injury.

"Be aware because you never know," McVay warned.

The Phillies mascot has a long rap sheet of hot dog misfires and epic fails with his hot dog launcher over the years, but this time really took the cake...er, wiener, that is.

Fortunately for the Phillies, McVay says she isn't planning any legal action.

The ball club even reached out to her to apologize and offered her free tickets to another game.

So remember, folks...enjoy the ball park, but beware of those wieners!