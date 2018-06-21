HOUSTON -- Good news, the rain is moving out, but not sure we want what will be in its place. HEAT! Triple digit temperatures will be back in full effect! Adam Bowles gives us the latest weather forecast.
Thursday forecast: Do we really want rain to go away? Triple digit temps to soar in Houston area!
-
Houston forecast: More heavy rain possible Wednesday night, high temps expected Thursday
-
Houston forecast: Dry start to work week, and boy is it hot out there!
-
Houston forecast: Heavy showers pound the city, bringing us cooler temperatures
-
Watching the Gulf: Disturbance continues to form slowly, heavy rainfall still possible for Houston area
-
Houston forecast: Another hot, humid day with no rain relief in sight
-
-
Memorial Day tropical weather system to hit ahead of hurricane season
-
Houston forecast: But of course! More hot and humid days ahead
-
Houston forecast: Continuing to monitor disturbance in the Caribbean while heat remains in local area
-
Tornado strikes Arkansas; US braces for triple weather threat
-
Tuesday storms: Severe weather alert issued for Houston, southeast Texas
-
-
Houston forecast: Heat holding steady, but ‘feels like’ temperatures take a slight dip
-
Flash Flood Watch issued for Houston area until 7 p.m.
-
WEEKEND WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorms followed by cold front issued for Texas Coast