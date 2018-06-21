Transitional Sheltering Assistance program winds down for Harvey survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 54,000 households have successfully used TSA as a bridge to a permanent housing plan

AUSTIN — Hurricane Harvey survivors participating in FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program are working closely with disaster case managers (DCMs) to complete their long-term housing plans by the end of this month. TSA, which provides short-term shelter to evacuees who cannot return to their homes, will expire June 30 after 308 days of support, with final checkout July 1.

FEMA and its recovery partners offer a variety of housing options to disaster survivors. Survivors who need longer-term housing assistance, legal advice or crisis counseling can contact a DCM by calling 211. DCMs provide long-term, one-on-one support to facilitate access to resources.

Since Hurricane Harvey, people in 54,637 affected households have sheltered at hotels, including 24,690 that received more than two months of rental assistance. The cost to FEMA exceeds $410 million. FEMA previously extended the TSA checkout deadline seven times.

As of today, 816 recipients remain in hotels, but the vast majority have arranged a housing solution for July 1. DCMs are working with the remaining households to finalize their plans.

Further assistance may be available through sheltering and housing programs including the Texas General Land Office’s Partial Repair and Essential Power for Sheltering (PREPS) program, Disaster Assistance for Limited Home Repair (DALHR), and Direct Housing.

Survivors with a continuing need for rental assistance should contact FEMA at 800-621-FEMA (3362). For information on PREPS, visit http://texasrebuilds.com. To find out about DALHR, see https://go.usa.gov/xQJy2.

For additional information on Hurricane Harvey and Texas recovery, visit the Hurricane Harvey disaster web page at www.fema.gov/disaster/4332, Facebook at www.facebook.com/FEMAharvey, the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at www.twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at https://www.dps.texas.gov/dem.