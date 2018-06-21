Trump and Putin plan to meet in mid-July

President Donald Trump is ordering the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle, Washington, in the wake of the UK nerve agent attack, the White House announced on March 26, 2018. (File Photo)

(CNN) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are planning to meet around the time of Trump’s trip to the UK and the NATO summit in mid-July, according to two diplomatic sources familiar with the matter. One diplomatic official told CNN that the Trump administration wants the meeting in Washington but Moscow has insisted on neutral ground. The official added that Vienna is the likely location. No official announcements have been made.