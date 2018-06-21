× U.S. Postal Service debuts first of its kind scratch-and-sniff popsicle stamps

HOUSTON— The U.S. Postal Service announced the release of its first scratch-and-sniff stamps Wednesday.

The stamps feature illustrations of colorful, icy pops on a stick.

The booklet of 20 stamps showcases the work of Margaret Berg of Santa Monica, CA, depicting whimsical watercolor illustrations of frozen treats. Art director Antonio Alcalá of Alexandria, VA, designed the stamps with Leslie Badani of Alexandria, VA.

Each of the 10 stamp designs includes two different treats. The words “FOREVER” and “USA” appear along the bottom of each stamp.

Customers have 120 days to obtain first-day-of-issue postmarks by mail.

The public is encouraged to submit stamp suggestions on the post office website.