VIDEO: Duo still at large after armed men rob business in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying two of three suspects after an aggravated robbery at a business in Katy

The sheriff’s office responded to 2020 S. Fry Rd. on April 14.

Investigators said two men armed with pistols entered the back of the store and forced the employees to the ground. The duo then robbed the workers of their cellphones and other valuables, deputies said.

Both suspects escaped in a 2014 Cadillac CTS that went north on Fry Road.

HCSO was able to gather evidence that led them to one of the robbery suspects, who is currently behind bars.

Investigators are working to identify the two other suspects seen getting out of the vehicle on surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCSO robbery division at 713-274-9210.