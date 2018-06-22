1 in 5 teachers picking up second job to make ends meet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Teachers don't get paid enough! This is known. But according to the National Center for Education Statistics, almost 1 in every 5 teachers in the United States works a second job to make ends meet.

"A teacher can not support a family on what they get paid," Andrew Dewey of the Houston Federation of Teachers said. "How it effects their moral I think that shows up in the statistics of how our teachers leave. So many teachers leave after their first year of teaching, upwards of 20 to 25% in some cases."

Yikes! A teacher in Texas averages a salary of just over $55,000 a year.

According that data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas comes in 22nd in the nation.

The report states teachers are earning an extra $5,100 a year on their side gig, and only a little more than a quarter of those jobs are related to education.

There was a movement in the spring semester from teachers in the lowest average pay states, striking until their demands were met. Whether that movement returns with students in the fall is yet to be seen.