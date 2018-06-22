HPD looking for new employees to serve city of Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is in need of a few good public servants.

HPD is spreading the word that the department is hiring qualified candidates from all over. Recruiting officers are on the hunt for entry-level and lateral entry candidates.

"We require you to have at least 48 college credit hours, that's 48 college credit hours from any college or credited university. We require that you are at least 20 and a half to go through our 6-month academy,” HPD Recruiter and Officer Josephine Jones said.

Five classes are scheduled for cadets during the upcoming fiscal year, beginning July 1.

For more information head to HPDCareer.com , and help keep our city's streets safe.