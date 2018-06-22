Colorful Celebration: Pride Houston celebrates 40th anniversary with downtown Houston festival

HOUSTON — Pride Houston will celebrate its 40th anniversary and embrace the love of the LGBTQ+ community this weekend. Pride Houston’s annual Houston Pride Festival® will be on Saturday, June 23 at noon near City Hall.

Pride Houston’s President Lo Roberts, CFO Dustin Sheffield and Secretary Jeremy Fain chatted with CW39’s Morning Dose. Maggie Flecknoe about what attendees can expect at this year’s “most talked-about” festival.

Pride Houston is the largest pride in the USA. The Houston Pride Festival® and Houston Pride Parade® are at the center of the celebration with an attendance of over 500,000 people from all over the world.

Pride Houston's parade will be on Saturday, June 23 at 8 p.m. in downtown Houston. This event is admission free and will be open to the public --- of all ages.

For more information about the 2018 Houston Pride Festival®, visit pridehouston.org.