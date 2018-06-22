Elderly man wearing teal-colored lace panties arrested while flashing women at local park, deputies say

HOUSTON — An elderly man’s disturbing morning ritual has landed him in jail for a second time after he was caught exposing himself to several women at a public park in Denver Harbor, according to the Harris County Pct. 6 Constable’s Office.

Alexander Gurtiers Garcia, 75, was reportedly standing under a gazebo with a pair of teal-colored, lace panties dropped to his ankles when an officer found him in Selena Park Quintanilla Perez Park on June 14. The suspect’s only covering was a jacket as his pants sat in a red Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot, investigators said.

Garcia had a habit of coming to the park at about 5 a.m. every morning to masturbate and flash his genitals to the women walking along the track, according to court documents. Deputies said the park is a popular spot for kids and is just a block away from a school and church.

The suspect was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. However, he was released from the Harris County jail soon after posting a $2,000 bond.

Garcia was taken into custody again on June 19 after the constable’s office connected him to another incident reported on March 23. He was hit with a second indecent exposure charge.

“Thank you to all of the witnesses that spoke up and reported the incident! Your assistance made this arrest possible. With your help, we can continue to make our community a safer community,” the constable’s office said in a statement.