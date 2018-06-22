Flix Fix: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Breath and Damsel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The fifth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom brings back the two main characters from the previous blockbuster. Can mixing a natural disaster film with dinosaurs inject new life into the series that’s desperate to keep us coming back? AP award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews the new film starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard smashing into the theaters this weekend. If dino’s are not your forte, two others new releases might be of interest: Breath marks the directorial debut of television actor Simon Baker, a stunning vintage surf drama. Plus, Robert Pattinson in the sarcastic indie western Damsel. Those reviews on this week’s episode of Flix Fix.