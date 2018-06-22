Houston Happenings: Summertime celebrations this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Houston Pride Festival® & Houston Pride Parade®

Pride Houston will celebrate its 40th anniversary and embrace the love of the LGBTQ+ community this weekend. Pride Houston’s annual Houston Pride Festival® will be on Saturday, June 23 at noon near City Hall.

Pride Houston's parade will be on Saturday, June 23 at 8 p.m. in downtown Houston. This event is admission free and will be open to the public --- of all ages.

Sawyer Yards Summer Series

Celebrate the summer with great local art, music and a refreshing sip at the Sawyer Yards Summer Series on Friday, June 22 at 6 p.m. at Sawyer Yards on Winter Street.

The event will be free to the public.

BIG3

The BIG3 basketball league returns for its second season and first time in Houston. Basketball fans will be able to witness former NBA legends battle head-to-head on the court at the Toyota Center on Friday, June 22.

Before the BIG game, attendees can enjoy a free concert at Ice Cube's Tailgate Show at 3:30 p.m. at the Toyota Center.

Tickets start at $25.

