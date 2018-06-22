HPD: Gunman shoots homeless man, steals victim’s necklace in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating an overnight shooting involving two men, a necklace and a group of homeless people at a car wash in the Trinity Gardens area.

Officers responded to the abandoned facility on Hirsch Road near E. Toliver Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the victim was staying at the car wash with several other homeless people when the two men pulled up and pointed a gun at him. The suspects demanded the homeless man hand over his necklace.

The men took the jewelry, and then for some unknown reason, shot the homeless man one time in the leg. The suspects escaped before police arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It remains unclear why the suspects wanted the necklace, but for now police are on the hunt.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.