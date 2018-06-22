Katy homeowner selling recently renovated house for $1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Raise your hand if you're in the market for a new house! Now, how much are you willing to pay for it? A cool million? $300,000? Or, how about $1?

A two-story, 3,100 square foot, gem on the Katy-Houston border is for sale. And in case you missed the massive sign out front, it can be yours for a mere buck.

The house took on flood water during Hurricane Harvey and since undergone renovations.

Now the seller wants to downsize and is passing the savings on to you.

And all this can be yours for $1. OK, maybe not, but listing at such a low price will most likely start a bidding war. It's a selling tactic that is known to bring more interested parties to the table.

Want to make a bid? The open house is Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

But bring your checkbook, this baby, won't last long.

