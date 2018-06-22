Multiple suspects wanted after two men robbed at gunpoint in Greenspoint apartment parking lot, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for several robbery suspects accused of shooting two people Friday morning in the Greenspoint area.

Investigators responded to the parking lot of the Cranbrook Forest apartments on Ella Boulevard near Clear Valley Drive about 2 a.m.

According to police, the group held the victims at gunpoint and demanded the men hand over their stuff. The victims either fought back or tried to escape and were both shot. The group ran off before police arrived.

The victims were taken to the hospital — one with a gunshot wound to the hand, and the other was shot in the buttocks. They were last reported to be in stable condition.

It was reported what was stolen if anything.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.