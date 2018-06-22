NewsFix in Space: Selfie from a Martian dust storm, NASA’s new Asteroid preparedness plan and a rainbow connection!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARS - And now, it's time once again for NewsFix in Space!

Today's adventure takes us once again to the Planet Mars, where NASA's Curiosity Rover marked National Selfie Day by taking a down and dirty selfie!

Well, Curiosity got caught in a Martian dust storm, and the rover looks like it's covered in dirt from the Red Planet.

The rover tweeted......"Martian haze, all around. The dust storm now circles the whole planet......Still safe. Science continues."

Curiosity's sister rover-- Opportunity-- had to hunker down during the dust storm, especially after seeing the picture it transmitted to NASA engineers.

At least Curiosity kept its sense of humor.....predicting the martian forecast: "Dusty with a chance of dust."

Meanwhile, NASA has unveiled the agency's first-ever asteroid preparedness plan.

Actually, America's space agency plans on improving asteroid detection capabilities and even methods for getting rid of the giant rock stars.

NASA says an Enhanced Gravity Tractor might be just the thing to nudge the space rocks away from Earth's atmosphere.

Of course, if that doesn't work......there are possibilities for shooting a spaceship into a giant asteroid-- and yes, even with a nuclear missile.

Maybe NASA's been watching too many '90s space movies lately.

Finally, back on Earth, there's something strange in the sky....more like a Fire Rainbow in the sky!

This super rainbow was spotted over a reservoir in New Hampshire and is called a 'circumhorizontal arc.'

According to the National Weather Service, it's a phenomenon that occurs by a refraction of sunlight through ice crystals.

Just a little light magic in the sky!

Until next time, keep watching the skies....and keep watching NewsFix in Space!