Weekend forecast: Clear skies but get ready to sweat!!!

HOUSTON -- We would love to tell you "Happy Friday" but since we are delivering a little hot and sticky news to you, we almost feel bad. It is going to be one dangerously hot weekend! Meteorologist Adam Bowles says to make sure you stay hydrated and try to stay cool as much as you can. Check out the weekend forecast --and oh-- by the way, Happy Friday (it's still a great day) and have a great weekend!