10-year-old Liberty County girl honored for kindness to first responders in community

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — It is not often that first responders have a chance to thank children for their assistance and support for the things they selflessly do for the public they serve. Often times these duties are just expected and rarely does a child even realize the part that first responders play in their lives. Not so with little 10-year-old Bea Day of Cleveland, Texas, when she opened up her heart and generosity to all the first responders in Liberty County.

When National Police Week rolled around this year, May 13 -19, Bea’s mother, Rachel Hall, asked her if there was anything she would like to do. Without hesitation, Bea said she wanted to set up a stand to give away bottled water to all law enforcement and other first responders who would stop by their home and refresh themselves in the hot summer weather.

Decorating their home fence with a heart and a sign that read, “Happy Police Week,” it was not long before the word spread and many began to stop by to meet and thank Bea for her thoughtfulness and support.

Bea very quickly caught the attention of Liberty County Sheriff Reserve Deputy William Hall and his wife, Jeanette (no relation to Rachel Hall) and it was decided there had to be some way to say “thank you” for Bea’s generous and unexpected gesture of love and support.

The deputy and his wife purchased a bicycle and secured meal coupons for the girl, and on Friday evening at the north annex building in Cleveland, presented those and several other gifts to Bea on behalf of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and all other first responders in the area.

The ceremony was a complete surprise to Bea, who was lead into a Pct. 6 court room, where Sheriff Bobby Rader, Cleveland Police Chief Darrell Broussard and several deputies and officers presented the bike and a certificate, along with a Cleveland Police cap and a “badge” from the Sheriff’s Office making Bea an honorary member of each agency.

Both agency heads spoke of Bea’s deep understanding of what public service does and their appreciation for her thoughtfulness during National Police Week..

Bea, who is wise beyond her years, was very grateful.

“ I wanted to do something for all the policemen who help us so much and it was also my birthday week and I wanted to give a present instead of getting a present,” she said.