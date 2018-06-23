× HCSO: 5-year-old boy in stable condition after hit by pickup truck

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A young boy was struck by a pickup truck Friday night in west Harris County.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a 5-year-old boy was crossing Plantation Myrtles Drive in the community where he lives when he was hit by a gray Chevrolet Silverado.

Harris County Sheriff’s said the driver of the truck fled the scene.

The boy suffered a broken leg and arm. He was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Children’s Hospital in stable condition and is expected to be okay, officials said.

HCSO said the driver faces a felony charge of failure to stop and render aid.