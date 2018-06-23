× HPD: Horrible odor leads police to decomposing body in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A horrible smell led police to the body of a badly decomposing woman in southwest Houston.

Around 10 p.m., neighbors in the 12700 block of Leader St noticed a horrible smell and called 911.

The Houston Police and Houston Fire Departments responded and when they arrived HFD gained entry to the house and discovered the body of the woman in the garage.

HPD said her car, a 2003 red Buick LeSabre, was missing and it appeared there may have been a struggle because there were items thrown around.

It was reported that her missing car was used in a “dine and dash” at a Denny’s on June 20.

The two suspects in Denny’s are said to be two skinny young men.

It is unknown if the two suspects robbed and killed the victim before stealing her car, officials said.