HPD: Teen found dead in SE Houston apartment stairwell
HOUSTON — Police have no leads after a shooting left a teen dead in southeast Houston Friday night.
After 9 p.m., Houston police were called to the 8800 block of Canyon St. near Bellfort. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old dead on a second floor landing of a stairwell.
HPD said the victim was a resident of the apartments.
Police said no witnesses have come forward.
Anyone with information to please call HPD Homicide or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.