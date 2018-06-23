× HPD: Teen found dead in SE Houston apartment stairwell

HOUSTON — Police have no leads after a shooting left a teen dead in southeast Houston Friday night.

After 9 p.m., Houston police were called to the 8800 block of Canyon St. near Bellfort. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old dead on a second floor landing of a stairwell.

HPD said the victim was a resident of the apartments.

Police said no witnesses have come forward.

Anyone with information to please call HPD Homicide or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.