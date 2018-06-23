Rainbows align downtown streets for Houston’s Pride Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Happy Pride, Houston! Before the official Houston Pride Parade kicked off at 8 p.m. Saturday, people and allies of the LGBTQ community were already out in full force at City Hall for some early celebrations.

Houston Pride is all about strengthening equality and increasing awareness about issues important to the gay community.

The streets were filled with food, booths and good vibes.

Of course, when something's beautiful there are always haters. A few protesters were outside of the event, but that didn't take away from all the love.

Forty years strong, now that is something to take pride in!

[Digital Extra: Meet Bill and Ben Jones-Walter, couple whose been married for two and a half years, but are celebrating 40 years together at Houston Pride Parade!]