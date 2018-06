Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Today is a good day in H-Town.

Rapper Ice Cube rocked the mic for opening night of the BIG 3 basketball league, on the streets of Downtown Houston.

The hip-hop legend dished out hundreds of free game tickets to single moms and Santa Fe High School students as his way of showing love to the City of Houston.

For the big game, Ghost Baller's kicked off season two of the league, taking on the 3 Headed Monsters in an ole` fashioned 3-on-3 basketball competition.

